Photo Backdrop in Covington Created for High School Seniors

A new backdrop hanging at Gateway Community & Technical College's Urban Metro Campus in Covington was created as a photo opportunity for graduating seniors.

The image is the result of a partnership between Renaissance Covington, a downtown promotional group, and Gateway and is located at 516 Madison Avenue.

“With over several hundred seniors in Kenton and Campbell county alone, we had to get creative with how to honor seniors,” said Renaissance Covington director Nick Wade. “We invite any and all seniors to take a photo in front of the backdrop.”

The organizers ask that participants tag Renaissance Covington on social media so the nonprofit organization can see the photos.

Proper social-distancing protocols are also suggested.

“It is our small way to celebrate the achievement of graduating seniors who have had their normal graduation experiences impacted by COVID-19,” said Wade.

The backdrop will be up through the month of May.

-Staff report

Images provided