Man Shot in Covington on Saturday Afternoon

A 19-year old man was shot Saturday afternoon in Covington.

Police responded to the area of East Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd./12th Street and Garrard Street at around 12:05 p.m. after receiving a report that someone was shot.

The man was found suffering from what police called an apparent gunshot wound.

He was transported by ambulance to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time.

The man's identity was not released.

Covington Police are still investigating. Investigators had taped off the block surrounding Kentucky Tires, a business located at this intersection.

This story may be updated.

-Staff report