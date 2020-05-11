5 More COVID-19 Deaths in NKY Reported; 10-Year Old on Ventilator in Kentucky

Five more deaths from COVID-19-related caused were reported in Northern Kentucky on Monday, and forty-five additional confirmed cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus have been reported in Northern Kentucky since Friday, including 15 on Monday.

The five deaths involved four people from Kenton County, two in their 80s, and and two in their 90s. One Boone County resident in their 70s also died.

During Monday's state news conference about the pandemic, Governor Andy Beshear and Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack reported that a 10-year old child was on a ventilator due to the virus.

Dr. Stack spoke about a new syndrome that is being recognized in young people related to the coronavirus.

“For parents, you should take great comfort that children overall do extraordinarily well with this and do not have serious illness,” said Dr. Stack. “However, there are a small number of children who can get a syndrome where their immune system becomes overactive and they have an extensive inflammatory response in their body.”

“My heart goes out to this family and child,” Dr. Stack said.

Northern Kentucky District Director of Health Dr. Lynne Saddler said that as more businesses begin to reopen, with permission from the state, people should remain vigilant against the virus.

“The reopening of businesses does not mean the threat of COVID-19 is over," Saddler said. "We all need to do our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially as our contacts with others increase.”

Kentucky has now had 6,677 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including 105 newly confirmed on Monday.

Seven more people died across the state, bringing Kentucky's death total to 311 since the pandemic began.

At least 2,335 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

