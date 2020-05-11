Campbell Libraries to Offer Curbside Service Starting Monday

The Campbell County Public Library will offer curbside pickup of library items starting Monday, May 18.

The service will be offered at all four library branches, in Newport, Cold Spring, Alexandria, and Fort Thomas, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesday, and Fridays, and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Those with library cards may reserve items starting on Friday, May 15.

Books, audio books, DVDs, CDs, video games, and magazines may be placed on hold and checked out through the curbside offering. There are designated parking spots at all branches.

For details on how to browse available items, place holds and utilize curbside service, visit www.cc-pl.org/curbside-pickup.

Service to the library’s Express locations in Silver Grove and Melbourne also will begin May 18. All returned library items must be placed in the return item bins located at each branch and at the Express locations.

All fines for late items are suspended until further notice, but library materials should be returned so that others may enjoy the collection.

Library locations are not yet open to the public. They were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only necessary staff will be in the buildings beginning May 11 to prepare for curbside services, to quarantine and shelve returned items, and to install safety and protection measures for when the library buildings can open.

No date for reopening to the public has been decided.

-Staff report

Photo: Campbell County Public Library branch in Newport (provided)