Governor Urges Residents to Seek Free COVID-19 Tests in Erlanger
Mon, 05/11/2020 - 17:20 RCN Newsdesk
New COVID-19 testing is now available in Erlanger.
Governor Andy Beshear is encouraging residents to sign up for the free tests at 25 Atlantic Avenue.
The drive-through testing is in partnership with St. Elizabeth Healthcare and is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The tests are available to everyone with symptoms. To schedule your test, call ahead at 1-800-737-7900.
“To open Kentucky safely, we need testing and more Kentuckians to sign up to get tested," Beshear said. “Right now, we have the capacity to do 30,000 tests weekly. A big part of being healthy at work is being able to be tested. Do your part and sign up today.”
-Staff report
Photo via Kenton PVA