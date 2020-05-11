Governor Urges Residents to Seek Free COVID-19 Tests in Erlanger

New COVID-19 testing is now available in Erlanger.

Governor Andy Beshear is encouraging residents to sign up for the free tests at 25 Atlantic Avenue.

The drive-through testing is in partnership with St. Elizabeth Healthcare and is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The tests are available to everyone with symptoms. To schedule your test, call ahead at 1-800-737-7900.

“To open Kentucky safely, we need testing and more Kentuckians to sign up to get tested," Beshear said. “Right now, we have the capacity to do 30,000 tests weekly. A big part of being healthy at work is being able to be tested. Do your part and sign up today.”

-Staff report

Photo via Kenton PVA