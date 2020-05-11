Kenton High Schools to Turn on Stadium Lights in Honor of Senior Athletes

Stadium and field lights will illuminate on Monday evening in honor of senior spring athletes within the Kenton County School District.

Lights are set to turn on at 8:20 p.m. at Dixie Heights, Scott, and Simon Kenton high schools.

The lights will be on for twenty minutes. In military time, 8:20 p.m. is 20:20, a nod to the graduation year of these senior athletes whose academic and athletic year was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Social-distancing regulations will be followed for the event, the school district said in an announcement.

“I am really honored that people are going out of their way to still acknowledge the senior athletes. It means a lot to me that people are recognizing all of our hard work and hours dedicated into the sport that we have played throughout the years. Thank you to everyone who has come out and shown their support,” said Ashley Hampton, senior track athlete at Scott High School.

“My time at SK was everything I ever dreamt about growing up. Wearing a Pioneer uniform on the baseball diamond and on the football field was all I wanted to do growing up. Being able to officially do that was a dream come true and I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I want to think everyone for keeping us seniors in your thoughts and for also supporting us throughout ours years,” said Landen Scott, a senior baseball athlete at Simon Kenton High School.

“Playing sports all four years at Dixie Heights has been one of the best experiences in my life. I have made lifelong friends and have countless memories that I will cherish forever. There is no feeling like throwing on the jersey for another game, walking onto the football field behind the drum line, or stepping onto the infield dirt. I’m honored to be a Colonel. Although senior year hasn’t gone as planned, I can say this, my teammates and I appreciate everyone’s compassion in this tough time. Thank you for keeping us on your mind and for supporting us over the years,” said Nicholas Smedley, who played football and baseball at Dixie Heights High School.

-Staff report