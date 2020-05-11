NKADD Awarded $300,000 in Federal Brownfield Funds

The Commonwealth of Kentucky received $1.7 million in brownfield assessment grant funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“Even as we make sacrifices to protect the health and lives of our fellow Kentuckians during the coronavirus pandemic, these grants show our collective desire to move forward, to rebuild and to make our communities stronger,” Governor Andy Beshear said in a news release.

The Northern Kentucky Area Development District in Florence received $300,000 of the money. The funds are expected to be used community-wide, according to the announcement.

The grants, which are awarded through a competitive national review process, will help communities inventory, asses, and plan the cleanup and redevelopment of properties that are contaminated or suspected of being contaminated. Brownfield funding is important for restoring economic prosperity to properties and communities where blight and neglect have created environmental, economic and social inequality.

Brownfields include sites such as old factories, abandoned hospitals, former service stations, mine-scarred lands, and other properties where its former use has left environmental impacts. Assessment of these properties helps remove a barrier for redevelopment as it takes away the unknowns for those who may want to reuse a site for a business or a public space.

“These grants will enable these Kentucky communities to assess the cost and steps needed to reuse contaminated properties, which will stimulate economic development, protect the environment and improve the lives of the people living in these communities,” said Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman.

Since 2007, Kentucky communities, with help from the Kentucky Brownfield Redevelopment Program, have received over $16 million in EPA brownfield grants to help assess and remediate the estimated 8,000 brownfield properties in the commonwealth. The program offers assessments, grant review services, technical assistance and brownfield grant writing education to those communities and organizations that wish to revitalize properties with an environmental past.

“The Kentucky Brownfield Program has worked hard throughout the years to help communities, large and small, access this vital funding. This funding has historically been used as a catalyst for job creation and community enhancement. I hope this will allow our communities to continue to dream of what can be even when things are tough,” said Amanda LeFevre, director of the Division of Compliance Assistance.

-Staff report