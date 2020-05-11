Parts of Amsterdam Road to Be Closed for Nearly a Year as Part of Improvement Project

Part of Amsterdam Road in Fort Wright will see a prolonged closure as part of its reconstruction, the City of Fort Wright announced Monday.

Starting June 1, phase-one of the project will close Amsterdam between General Drive and Morris Road till April of next year.

The road is expected to be widened and to have a new curb and gutter installed, along with storm sewer improvements, and the addition of sidewalks on the north side of the road.

Phase-two will close Amsterdam between Morris Road and Redwood Drive from April through October 2021. This will consist of pavement replacement, storm sewer improvements, and sidewalk construction.

During construction, Amsterdam Road will be closed to through traffic, with detour signs at Amsterdam Road & Sleepy Hollow roads, and at Amsterdam and Bromley-Crescent Springs roads, directing traffic along Sleepy Hollow, Route 8, and Bromley-Crescent Springs Road as a detour.

Additionally, during phase-one, the intersection of General Drive and Amsterdam Road will be closed to traffic, and during phase-two, the intersection of Fort Henry Drive and Amsterdam Road will be closed to traffic.

Local traffic will be maintained for residents of the area. All others are advised to seek alternate routes away from this area between June 2020 and October 2021. A PDF outlining the planned detours can be seen by clicking here.

According to last week's city council meeting, the $3 million project is mostly funded through federal monies, with a 20 percent contribution from the city. Additional funds came from Sanitation District 1 and the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI).

-Staff report

Image via PDS