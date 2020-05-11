Some SD1 Customers Eligible for Assistance

A program created last year between Sanitation District 1 and the Brighton Center is benefiting customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The customer assistance program is designed to help low-income or fixed-income customers who are lower-volume water users.

“We certainly didn’t create our Customer Assistance Program with a global pandemic in mind,” said Adam Chaney, SD1 executive director. “But we encourage those impacted most by the current economic struggle to take advantage of the program.”

Eligible applicants can receive a 20 percent discount on their monthly sanitary sewer bill. The discount was originally created in 2019 to offset increases low-volume customers saw as a result of SD1’s revised billing structure. SD1 is encouraging anyone affected by COVID-19 who may be having trouble paying their sanitary sewer bills to inquire about eligibility.

The Customer Assistance program administered through the Brighton Center is in addition to the steps SD1 took in March to suspend late fees, penalties, and water shutoffs for nonpayment, a news release said.

“Our customers have a lot going on right now,” Chaney said. “Some have lost their jobs and many others are struggling as our region and our nation continues to be impacted by the pandemic. We want to do everything we can to help.”

Customers interested in applying for the Customer Assistance Program can find additional information online at http://www.sd1.org/baserate or by contacting the Brighton Center at (859) 491-8303 x-2316 or [email protected] brightoncenter.com .

-Staff report