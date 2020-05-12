Beshear: Just Because Summer is Coming, Doesn't Mean Virus is Gone

There are no plans yet in Kentucky to allow for the reopening of public and commercial pools, Governor Andy Beshear said Tuesday.

“None of our kids want to have to grow up knowing that, maybe going to see a grandparent, after they’ve gone to a pool, maybe is the reason that grandparent isn’t here anymore,” Gov. Beshear said.

The cities of Covington and Florence have already announced that they will not open their aquatic facilities this summer.

Meanwhile, Beshear emphasized that just because warmer weather is coming, it doesn't mean that the coronavirus is going away.

“We’re going to get through this together because we’re strong enough, we’re resilient enough and at the end of the day, we’re going to make good decisions,” Beshear said. “At different times we’re going to be tempted. We’re at the beginning of summer and we all want it to be a normal summer. But we don’t get a normal summer in the midst of a worldwide health pandemic.”

Beshear also said that warmer weather expected on the upcoming Memorial Day weekend is expected to bring new temptations to gather with others.

“This is going to be something that is burned on our psyches, on our memories,” he said. “It will probably a change a little bit how we interact and in our world going forward.”

In Northern Kentucky, three more deaths and thirty-five additional newly confirmed COVID-19 cases were announced on Tuesday.

The four-county region has now seen 780 total cases and fifty total deaths since the virus began to spread here earlier this year.

Three people from Boone County, in their 70s, 80s, and 90s, were the latest to die from causes related to the virus.

191 newly confirmed cases were announced for the entire state of Kentucky along with ten new deaths. There have been 6,853 total cases in the state and 321 deaths.

Even with the easing of some restrictions, however, Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, stressed that workplaces will not be reopening to business as usual. Likewise, he said, no one should expect summer activities to run as usual this year.

“Early reports suggest that warm weather may not help us with this virus,” Dr. Stack said. “We were hoping that we might have some diminishment of the disease in the summer months, like with seasonal influenza, but early signs are we may not be able to count on that.”

At least 2,546 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus in Kentucky.

Beshear and Dr. Stack provided an update on the coronavirus in children after one young Kentuckian was apparently suffering from a rare, but not unknown complication related to COVID-19.

The governor said Monday that a 10-year-old child in Kentucky was on a ventilator after becoming ill with COVID-19. On Tuesday, he said the child was improving.

“Doctors are hopeful that in the days to come the child can be removed from the ventilator,” the Governor said.

In discussing the symptoms that children might experience with the virus, Dr. Stack provided examples of symptoms and said that additional guidance and information is likely coming tomorrow.

“This is a serious disease and it spreads very easy, and while the statistics are good for children, most are going to be perfectly fine, the statistics are not perfect,” Dr. Stack said.

A 16-year-old Kentuckian has been hospitalized with the virus but is not relying on a ventilator to breathe.

Dr. Stack said the new syndrome is being recognized in young people related to the coronavirus that causes their immune systems to become overactive, sparking an inflammatory response in their bodies.

“It is important to remember that most children exposed to COVID-19 have no illness or very mild illness," said Dr. Lynne Saddler, Northern Kentucky district director of health. "If your child, however, has a persistent fever, is overly tired, or is not eating or drinking, contact your health care provider immediately.”

-Staff report