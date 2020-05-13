12-Year Prison Sentence Given to Local Man for Meth Trafficking

A Cincinnati man who admitting to conspiring to distribute and sell methamphetamine was sentenced to 150 months in federal prison on Wednesday.

Michael Angelo Williams, 35, appeared before U.S. District Judge David Bunning in Covington to receive his sentence. He pleaded guilty last October.

Williams previously admitted to conspiring with others to distribute methamphetamine for several months in 2019.

Williams sold a total of over 240 grams of substances containing methamphetamine on several occasions ranging from March through July of 2019 at locations in Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati.

Agents arrested him on August 14, 2019, and seized a loaded handgun and ammunition.

Williams has several prior convictions for offenses such as drug trafficking and illegally carrying firearms.

Under federal law, Williams must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years after his release from prison.

-Staff report

Photo: Michael Angelo Williams in 2018 (via Kenton County Detention Center)