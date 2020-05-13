Leadership NKY Announces Recipients of Fundraising Efforts

Leadership Northern Kentucky's Class of 2020 named three organizations as recipients of its fundraising efforts.

Leadership NKY is a program of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

The Lincoln Grant Scholar House (part of the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission), the Life Learning Center, and Samaritan Car Care Clinic have been chosen to receive grants from Leadership NKY Class of 2020’s Giving Challenge.

The grants will be formally announced during the NKY Chamber’s NKY Spotlight podcast on Thursday, May 14.

The grants stem from a partnership between Leadership NKY and the Greater Cincinnati Foundation (GCF) announced last August in which GCF gave the class $25,000 to award to NKY nonprofits by the end of their program year. The additional $15,360 in funds were raised through personal contributions of members of the class, as well as several of their respective companies, including The Duke Energy Foundation, PCA Architecture, Business Benefits, The At Home Chef, The Décor Group of NKY, and Ft. Thomas Matters.

Lincoln Grant Scholar House and Life Learning Center will each receive $15,120 and Samaritan Car Care Clinic will receive $10,120. Lincoln Grant Scholar House has been awarded the grant to support its residents’ housing and transportation needs; Life Learning Center’s grant will provide housing assistance to 175 employed clients to help them sustain the cost of sober residency until receiving their first paycheck from their respective employers. Samaritan Car Care Clinic’s grant will be used to cover the costs of critical repairs for vehicles owned by working individuals living on limited incomes.

"How fantastic it is to see the members of this class pull together and demonstrate what they’ve learned about the region through Leadership NKY by making three community investments that are meaningful to them. Especially during a time of extreme crisis and challenge caused by the pandemic, this grantmaking to organizations serving individuals in need feels particularly important,” said Laura Menge, GCF Senior Philanthropic Advisor and Leadership NKY Class of 2020 Chair. “This class leaves a legacy of generosity, and my hope is that the class members will continue to be supportive of our NKY nonprofits across the rest of their careers and beyond.”

Leadership NKY Class of 2020 President Mark Collier, who says that philanthropy is “not a passive sport,” says the end result was worth the struggle.

“Leadership NKY became a showcase that demonstrated the common needs that are needed to move Northern Kentucky forward. Our class learned what it was to be intentional with your giving and how to maximize our talents and treasures for the betterment of others,” said Collier. “There was so much passion in our class discussions on where to deploy the gift that GCF blessed us with at the start of our giving challenge; (in addition, we learned) the ancillary benefits to our region will ripple through our region for years to come. The experience our classmates have shared through this pandemic will be something that we’ll always positively associate with one another in our class.”

Shellie Baker, Director of Lincoln Grant Scholar House, says her organization is “so grateful” for Leadership NKY’s support.

“The impact of this grant will allow us to support our families through our holistic support system in more ways than we could have imagined,” Baker said. “Leadership NKY continues to shine by making meaningful connections and empowering our community. As a Leadership NKY alum, I appreciate the support that the 2020 Leadership NKY Class has given to Northern Kentucky CAC and the Lincoln Grant Scholar House families.”

Life Learning Center President Alecia Webb-Edgington agrees.

“Life Learning Center is honored to be one of the three recipients of the inaugural grant of the LNKY Class of 2020,” Webb-Edgington said. “This funding will support “at-risk” individuals on their journey to change, sustainability and dignity with transformational employment.”

Like his fellow grant recipients, Samaritan Car Care Clinic Director Bruce Kintner is thankful for the Leadership NKY Class of 2020’s generosity.

“It is an incredible honor to be included in the same grant pool as Life Learning Center and Lincoln Grant Scholar House,” said Kintner. “What makes this grant even more special is that the Clinic already partners with those two wonderful organizations to help low-income individuals with car maintenance and repairs. The Leadership NKY grant will be put to great use helping those we serve stay on their path toward economic self-sufficiency.”

-Staff report

