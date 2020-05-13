Man Gets 11-plus Years for Drug Trafficking

A Cincinnati man was sentenced to 137 months, more than eleven years, in federal prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, 40 grams or more of fentanyly, and 10 grams or more of acetylfentanyl.

Lucien J. Lanier, 35, who was also previously sentenced for his felonious assault on a bar manager in Cincinnati in 2018, received his new sentence at U.S. District Court in Covington before Judge David Bunning.

Lanier admitted that between May 23 and June 27, 2018, he conspired with Dante Martin and Tomorrow Tuggle to distribute the drugs. According to court records, officers conducted a series of controlled buys from Martin in 2018 in Kenton County. Martin was driven to each of the transactions by Tuggle.

Lanier admitted that on each occasion he was a source of supply for the drugs and had instructed Martin on how to cut the drugs for distribution.

Lanier was arrested at a residence in Cincinnati on June 28, 2018. A search of the residence uncovered drug paraphernalia, drug packing materials, digital scales, marijuana, more than 100 grams of fentanyl, more than 100 grams of crack cocaine, four firearms and ammunition, and bundles of cash.

At the time of his arrest for the drug trafficking conspiracy, Lanier was a fugitive wanted by the Cincinnati Police Department for the felonious assault of a female victim on June 10, 2018. According to court records, Lanier, in an unprovoked attack, punched the victim in the head, resulting in the victim having emergency brain surgery. Lanier was ultimately convicted on that charge in Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas and on sentenced to serve 5 years imprisonment.

Lanier pleaded guilty to the drug trafficking conspiracy charge last September. He has four prior felony drug trafficking convictions.

Lanier’s co-defendants were sentenced in March 2019. Martin received 84 months in prison and Tuggle received three months.

Under federal law, Lanier and his co-defendants must serve 85 percent of their prison sentences. Judge Bunning ordered that Lainer’s sentence for the drug conspiracy charge be served consecutively to the sentence Lanier is serving for the felony assault.

Lanier will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for 5 years, following his release.

“The sentence imposed by the Court reflects the seriousness of Lanier’s offense, and the significance of his criminal history, which includes convictions for drug offenses and violent conduct,” said Robert M. Duncan, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky. “Lanier was ultimately held accountable because of the dedicated work of the law enforcement officers involved in this investigation. I commend them for their efforts to protect the public.”

“The criminal history of Lanier shows his complete disregard for the lives of others,” said DEA Detroit Field Division Special Agent in Charge Keith Martin. “Because of the cooperation between DEA, local law enforcement counterparts, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, this drug trafficker is out of the community and facing a significant sentence.”

-Staff report

Photo: Lucien Lanier in 2017 (via Kenton County Detention Center)