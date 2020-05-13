NKY COVID-19 Cases Top 800

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Kentucky topped 800, according to the Northern Kentucky Health Department.

The number reached 807 on Wednesday. 50 people have died in the four-county region since the pandemic began.

Nearly half of the cases are in Kenton County where 391 have been confirmed. 268 have been confirmed in Boone County, 117 in Campbell County, and 31 in Grant County.

Kentucky has seen at least 7,080 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 227 of which were announced on Wednesday.

Five more deaths were reported across the state, bringing Kentucky's total to 326.

“Still five deaths to report today,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in his daily briefing. “These are five families that are going to need us. We need to light our houses up green tonight. We need to ring our bells at 10 a.m. tomorrow morning. These are five families in communities that are going to be grieving. These are five Kentuckians taken from us by this virus and let’s make sure that we remember that they are more than simply an age and a county.”

At least 2,649 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Beshear on Wednesday said Kentucky is focused on conducting a safe and sustainable reopening of the economy while continuing to fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Our goal is to reopen Kentucky’s economy in a gradual and safe way, to ensure that we can get people back to work,” the governor said. “But at the same time, we acknowledge none of us have ever seen a worldwide pandemic like this in our lifetime.”

“If you look at Kentucky’s plan, it is more closely aligned with the White House’s reopening plan and Dr. Anthony Fauci’s advice than just about any other state that is moving forward with reopening,” the Governor said. “It’s very gradual, and that is by design to give us time to build capacity on testing and tracing.”

Gov. Beshear said maintaining vigilance about social distancing and hygiene, and being resilient in the face of continued sacrifices will save even more lives.

He warned of possible regional outbreaks, such as the one occurring in the Bowling Green area of Warren County.

“Let’s remember this thing isn’t gone, and even in places where it looks like there are relatively few cases, significant outbreaks can occur quickly,” Gov. Beshear said.

Child illness update

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, provided an update on the coronavirus in children and discussed an advisory issued by the department about Pediatric Multisymptom Inflammatory Syndrome (PMIS), a syndrome that is causing serious health problems for some young people. The guidance includes a summary of key points about the syndrome, possible symptoms and reporting directions.

PMIS is a rare illness being seen in some children who have been infected with COVID-19. About a month after a coronavirus infection, children and teenagers with PMIS develop fever accompanied by abdominal pain and, often, swollen hands, feet and lymph nodes.

Gov. Beshear and Dr. Stack have spoken about two cases involving young Kentuckians who were being treated for complications after contracting COVID-19. A 10-year-old who previously was in dire condition is no longer using a ventilator, and a 16-year-old who was being monitored has been sent home to recuperate.

Dr. Stack said the Kentucky Pediatric COVID-19 Hotline (800-722-5725) staffed by Norton Children’s Hospital is prepared to answer questions from both parents and clinicians about PMIS.

-Staff report