Union Man Guilty on Meth Charges

A Union man pleaded guilty this week to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Randy Lee Hall, 37, entered his plea on Tuesday before U.S. District Court Chief Judge Danny C. Reeves.

Hall admitted that on November 14 of last year, he possessed with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to his plea agreement, law enforcement officials searched Hall’s car and recovered 64.5 grams of methamphetamine, and Hall admitted that he intended to distribute the drugs.

Hall was indicted in December.

The investigation was conducted by the DEA and the Florence Police Department. Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Keith W. Martin, Special Agent in Charge for the DEA Detroit Field Division; and Chief Tom Grau of the Florence Police Department, jointly announced the guilty plea.

Hall will be sentenced at a later date. He faces at least ten years in prison.

-Staff report

Photo via Boone County Detention Center