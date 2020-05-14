COVID-19: Small Gatherings to Resume; One More Death Reported in NKY

Small groups of ten people or fewer will be able to gather together once again on May 22, Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday. The governor, in his daily briefing on the coronavirus in Kentucky, also stated that the state's travel ban will expire that same day. That ban, which was challenged in court, ordered Kentuckians not to travel to other states for non-essential purposes, and if done so, to self-quarantine for fourteen days.

Restaurants are also set to resume indoor dining at 33 percent capacity on May 22.

Indoor dining was shuttered in March as part of the state's efforts to increase social-distancing and to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Despite the easing of some restrictions, Beshear asked Kentuckians to remain vigilant.

“When people write the history about this point in time, they will say the people of America, but specifically the people of Kentucky, came together, did what it took, and protected one another and took on a global pandemic better than we have ever seen anybody do it,” Beshear said.

199 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus were reported in Kentucky on Thursday, bringing the state's total to 7,225 since the pandemic began. Two more people died. 328 Kentuckians have died from the virus.

“Today, we have one of the lower numbers of deaths we have announced in a long time,” the governor said. “But it’s still two Kentuckians we have lost whose families are going to miss them just as much as if it were 10 today. Let’s make sure we honor two just as much as we’ve honored every other one.”

At least 2,712 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

In Northern Kentucky, twenty-seven additional cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the four-county region's total to 834.

401 of those cases have been found in Kenton County, 283 in Boone County, 119 in Campbell County, and 31 in Grant County.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department also reported an additional death, a Campbell County resident in their 70s, bringing the region's death total to 51.

