Kenton Library to Reopen Drive-Thru Service, Tool Rental

The Kenton County Public Library reopens its drive-thru service with limited hours starting Monday.

Library patrons can place a hold on an item and then be notified when the item is available for pickup on Mondays, Wednesday, and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturdays from 1 to 5 p.m.

The new hours apply to all three branches.

Patrons can also call during open hours to place items on hold or ask reference questions at 859-962-4000.

This is phase one of the library’s reopening process.

Library officials have been given approval by the local health departments to provide limited contact service.

Also opening is Empower Tools, the Library’s tool lending service. Those needing to borrow tools and equipment for home repairs, yard work and more can go to https://www.kentonlibrary.org/tools for a list of items, hours and how to reserve.

“We have been in constant contact with local health officials and monitoring guidelines from the state,” said Dave Schroeder, Executive Director for the Kenton County Public Library. “Staff has been providing unique ways to provide programs and services during this unprecedented time, but we are glad we can get back to providing physical items for residents to read and enjoy.”

The Library will provide drive-thru service and continue to monitor the situation as reopens occur throughout the Commonwealth.

“We have submitted our phased opening plans to the Governor’s office. This includes maintaining social distancing, quarantining of returned library items for 72 hours, disinfecting all areas of buildings throughout the day and wearing of PPE by staff,” Schroeder said. "All library locations across Northern Kentucky have also instituted an amnesty program. All fines and fees will be wiped clear of people’s accounts so that they can have access to library materials. “We recognize that educational and entertainment opportunities are limited. We wanted to remove any barriers that might prevent people from using their library.”

