New Book Chronicles Sisters of Notre Dame Ugandan School Mission in 1990s

A nun from the Sisters of Notre Dame in Covington is out with a new book chronicling her fellow sisters' 7,000-mile journey to Uganda in the 1990s where they helped to build a school.

Sister Mary Margaret Droege's Approaching Holy Ground: The Sisters of Notre Dame Uganda Mission details exploding water tanks, hippopotamus holes, and the Ebola virus.

The book was published this month by Cincinnati Book Publishing.

The book is based on verbal stories, archived letters, official reports, and first-hand accounts from the Sisters of Notre Dame who were involved with the Ugandan mission. Sister Mary Margaret, who was a part of the mission’s formation, was moved by the stories she heard and felt the world ought to know of the sisters’ adventurous experience and the mission’s impact.

The two Sisters of Notre Dame provinces in Covington and in Thousand Oaks, California founded St. Julie Primary Boarding School in Uganda in 1998, where it serves boys and girls, and in 2003, the Notre Dame Academy Secondary School for girls.

One excerpt from that time includes a note from Sister Mary Annette dated March 5, 1998. "This is the Africa I am coming to know: The beauty of the people, the precious gift of their children, the blessing of the land, the gift of the soil and crops, and the heart of a God who is present everywhere," she wrote.

More details on the book can be found here.