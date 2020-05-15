New Donato's, Whit's Frozen Custard to Open in Highland Heights

A new combination Donato's Pizza and Whit's Frozen Custard is coming to Highland Heights.

The dual businesses will operate at 2517 Wilson Road in the same strip center that houses Chipotle. It's being opened by Space Cowboys Restaurant Group, the same firm that operates a location for each business in Independence, along with other local restaurants.

Opening day is Tuesday.

To honor the front line workers of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Donato's is offering a free large cheese or pepperoni pizza to all first responders who present a valid ID on Monday, May 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The set up will be the same as the Independence store, according to Bill Aseere, of Space Cowboys. Aseete, who also serves on Independence city council, and says the stores' locations in that city have been "quite successful" and is one of Donato's busiest locations in Northern Kentucky.

“Our goal is to expand smartly,” he said. “We want to grow, but still be able to take our time to look in on each store. We love Northern Kentucky and want to keep growing here. We want to do things right so we can take good care of our community and our employees.”

-Melissa Reinert, RCN contributor