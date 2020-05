Governor Andy Beshear appointed two Northern Kentuckians to state boards.

David Sloan, of Ft. Mitchell, was reappointed as a member of the Mine Safety Review Commission. His new term expires May 23, 2024.

Heather Hornsby, of Independence, was appointed to the Statewide Independent Living Council. She replaces Dale Kite, who died. Hornsby will serve out the unexpired term through May 20, 2022.

-Staff report