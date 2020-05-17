Boone County Government to Transition to Drop-Box Service in Lobby

The Boone County Fiscal Court announced that the county administration building in Burlington will be open to the public for drop-box service only starting on Monday.

All county offices remain closed to face-to-face interaction, but services remain available by phone, email, or online.

Drop-box service will be available in the main lobby on the first floor of the building (2590 Washington Street, Burlington) during normal business hours.

The following offices will have drop-box service: Assisted Housing, Building Inspection, Finance, Occupational Licensing, and Planning Commission. The County Clerk’s office will have a separate drop box outside the building at the Real Estate door entrance. Additionally, the Animal Shelter will have a drop box at their facility (5643 Idlewild Road, Burlington), as well as the Parks and Recreation Department will have a drop box outside its building (5958 Garrard Street, Burlington).

At the directive of Judge/Executive Gary Moore and County Administrator Jeff Earlywine a transition taskforce was created to prepare all county facilities and departments for safe face-to-face public interactions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In accordance with health officials' guidance, all visitors to county facilities should expect to see proper safety measures in place once the face-to-face restriction is lifted, a news release said. Visitors are encouraged to wear a facial mask when visiting any county facilities and in-person interaction with county staff.

-Staff report