Boone Library's Summer Reading Program to Be Digital this Year

The Boone County Public Library's summer reading program is now entirely digital.

The library announced its reading program for all ages (preschool, youth, and adult) will go live online on June 1.

Complete details and prize lists will be available in the online reading program.

The library will not be distributing paper reading logs this year, but the preschool and youth reading logs will be available at bcpl.org to download and print for personal use. Prizes can be picked up at any BCPL location beginning August 1 or earlier, depending on when they are able to reopen their buildings.

All prizes must be picked up by August 31.

Boone County Summer Reading is a collaboration between Boone County Public Library, Boone County Schools, and Boone County Parks Department. “We have found that by combining our resources and creating a shared vision, we can better serve the literacy needs of our community and more effectively implement the Summer Reading program,” a news release said.

How it works this year:

Preschool Program (birth to four years)

Complete 10 activities to earn a book.

Complete 20 activities to earn a maraca.

Earn up to four tickets to enter the drawings of your choice such as a Build-A-Bear gift card, a family hayride and more!

Youth program (Kindergarten to 12th Grade)

Read 300 minutes (5 hours) to earn your first digital badge and a book of your choice.

Read 600 minutes (10 hours) to earn your second digital badge, coupons from local businesses and 10 Library Bucks*.

Complete the Boone County Activities Badge to earn an extra Grand Prize Experience drawing ticket.

For every badge you complete you will earn a ticket for a chance to win a Grand Prize Experience such as Kings Island tickets, a ride on a firetruck, free pizza for a year, and more!

Adult Program

Everything you read, watch, or listen to earns one Library Buck, one entry into weekly drawings for $25 Kroger gift cards, and a chance to win a Grand Prize Experience such as Kings Island tickets, a Cincinnati Zoo membership, and more.

Library Bucks can be used at Library book sales and to pay fines.

