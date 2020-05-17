Fabulous-Bridal to Reopen in New Covington Showroom

Donna Salyers' Fabulous-Bridal will reopen at its new location at 20 West 11th Street, home of its related companies the Salyers Group and Donna Salyers' Fabulous Furs, on Wednesday, May 20.

The bridal shop moved from its Madison Avenue in Covington to make way for the arrival of a new banking operation.

Renovations to the new showroom were completed in April.

The reopening follows the state guidelines presented by Governor Andy Beshear related to the retail industry, which has been mostly closed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are thrilled to open our doors to brides and their families beginning next week,” said Donna Salyers. “Our new space allows for the display of our collection of bridal and bridesmaids gowns, just steps apart, with accessories – including Fabulous-Furs – and alterations framing a beautifully curated shopping experience. It’s luxury – simplified.”

“Our new space will give our guests a more intimate, boutique-like setting that will be like no other,” said Anne Beran, general manager. “We are so excited to open the doors to this next chapter with all of our fabulous brides!”

Fabulous-Bridal has implemented several new health and safety policies including temperature checks for staff and staggered appointment schedules to reduce overlap between groups, a news release said. This will also allow for more time to sanitize the dressing rooms, seating areas and other high touch surfaces in the showroom.

“The safety of our brides, their families and our staff continue to be our number one priority,” said Guy van Rooyen, Salyers Group president. “At Fabulous-Bridal, we have a reputation of providing a one-of-a-kind experience – that won’t change. Our new safety policies will provide our clientele with peace of mind knowing that we value their health as much as their special day.”

The reopening on Wednesday is by appointment only. For more information, visit fabulousbridal.com.

-Staff report