Hebron Company Donates $7,500 to GO Pantry

Hebron-based Gates Corporation announced a donation of $7,500 to GO Pantry, which provides food to local kids in need, as part of its effort to assist during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gates, a global provider of application-specific fluid power and power transmission solutions, is working with 100 of its worldwide facilities to identify and help local nonprofits responding to the pandemic.

So far, the company's Gates Industrial Corporation Foundation has given more than $535,000, a news release said.

“At Gates, we take our responsibility as a global corporate citizen very seriously,” said Roger Gaston, executive vice president of human resources for Gates. “While we are an employer and an economic engine in nearly a hundred communities around the world, we are also neighbors who want to help out in the places we call home. For that reason, we’re empowering our local facility leaders and all of our employees to help us place resources where they will do the most good.”

Gates’s global charitable initiative now spans other parts of South and North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Greater China; and East Asia and India, including 17 locations across the United States. Among the recipient organizations are chapters of large NGOs, such as the United Way and the American Red Cross, as well as local hospitals, food banks and other humanitarian organizations.

