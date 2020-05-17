Hotel Covington, Coppin's Restaurant to Reopen Friday with Changes

Hotel Covington and its Coppin's Restaurant & Bar are set to resume operations on Friday.

The announcement follows guidelines announced by Governor Andy Beshear related to restaurants and the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve made a few adjustments to our uniquely tailored experience in order to safely welcome guests to back to enjoy all Hotel Covington has to offer,” said Jack Olshan, general manager. “In the first few weeks, we will operate with a smaller staff and reduced hours as we follow guidelines issued by the state. The health and safety of our patrons, staff and community is our number one priority.”

In addition to state mandated requirements, Hotel Covington has installed hand sanitizing stations at each entrance and other high touch areas like the front desk, elevators, meeting spaces, and on each guest floor, in addition to removing all nonessential touch points in guest rooms, such as the famous Magic 8 Ball and Covington history books. Guests will also be able to check-in prior to arrival to expedite their time at the front desk.

Coppin’s Restaurant & Bar staff will be operating on a reduced schedule and menu upon reopening its indoor and outdoor restaurant spaces.

For now, Coppin's will offer brunch on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with no other meal service that day while also being closed Mondays through Wednesdays. On Thursdays, lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. (and bar service until 10 p.m.), and on Friday, the hours will be same as Thursdays except bar service will go to 11 p.m. Saturdays will feature brunch service from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. with bar service till 11 p.m.

Reservations are required for dining at Coppin’s in order to follow public health social distancing requirements. All menus will be disposable and the restaurant will be utilizing single serve condiments. Staff will have their temperatures monitored throughout their shifts and will required to wear face masks.

“Salyers Group is focused on the safety of our guests, employees and community – first and foremost,” said Guy van Rooyen, president of the Salyers Group, which owns and operates the hotel. “We are excited to offer our guests the unique experience that they have come to love, just with some adjustments. One beautiful aspect of Coppin’s Restaurant & Bar is its outdoor court yard. This space allows guests to enjoy our hyper-local menu and hand-crafted cocktails while maintaining social distancing requirements.”

Hotel Covington is located at 638 Madison Avenue.

