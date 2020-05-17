Newport Cancer Research Lab Adjusts with Annual College Program

Newport-based Wood Hudson Cancer Research Laboratory announced that it has brought on ten college students from eight different schools for this year's hands-on research experience.

Typically, these students go on to become scientific researchers or medical doctors, the company said.

"COVID-19 and recommendations of social distancing have made it impossible to have our regular Undergraduate Research Education Program (UREP) this year, but with creativity and talented staff, we have found a way to provide our program this summer," the company said.

They will study cancer biology from a textbook as usual and, new this year, review papers and videos on cancer research techniques. Students will attend cancer research seminars, via the online video meeting platform Zoom, given by the six cancer researchers and physicians who are members of the Wood Hudson Board of Trustees, and two other collaborators.

Students will choose a thought problem from the National Cancer Institute, and will prepare and present this problem as their summer capstone project.

"We hope this summer will be an opportunity for our ten students to continue their educations in a meaningful way as well as stimulate new ideas about problems important for cancer research," the company said.

Wood Hudson, a nonprofit in existence for 40 years, accepts donations at www.woodhudson.org/donate.

98 percent of all donations go directly to fund cancer research, the company said.

-Staff report

Photo provided