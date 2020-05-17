NKY Agencies Among State's Cultural Institutions to Share $500,000 in Grants

Kentucky Humanities awarded $500,000 to 85 cultural organizations throughout the state through funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act economic stabilization plan appropriated by the U.S. Congress.

Multiple Northern Kentucky agencies are among the recipients.

Kentucky Humanities CARES Act Grants provide unrestricted operating and/or humanities program support to humanities organizations throughout the Commonwealth who have suffered program financial losses due to COVID-19. These grants provide immediate funds to humanities-based cultural organizations to help stabilize organizations by providing money for them to maintain essential functions and retain core personnel during this public health crisis and ensure their future success.

“There are so many organizations across the state that are struggling during this unprecedented time,” said Bill Goodman, Kentucky Humanities executive director. “We were happy to work with the National Endowment for the Humanities to deliver these much needed funds to humanities based organizations throughout Kentucky and are glad that Congress made these funds available to cultural organizations in Kentucky and throughout the country.”

Local recipients:

• Baker Hunt Foundation

• Behringer-Crawford Museum

• Campbell County Public Library

• Gallatin County Public Library

• Pendleton County Public Library

-Staff report