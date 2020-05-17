Two New Members Named to Gateway Foundation Board

Two new members were named to the Gateway Community & Technical College Foundation board.

Ron Christian, the former executive vice president at Vectren Corporation, and Philippe Garnier, CEO of Safran Landing Systems Kentucky, were approved as new members at this month's meeting of the foundation board.

Christian retired from Vectren in February 2019 where he had responsibility for several areas including legal, environmental, human resources, information technology, internal audit, charitable foundation, andmore. Prior to Vectren, Christian served as a corporate officer for two public energy companies, and also served as a partner with a Detroit-based law firm where he focused primarily on representing public utility companies.

Currently, Christian is a member of the Indiana State Chamber of Commerce board and the Indiana Legal Foundation board.

“I believe that my exposure to workforce development and higher education issues over the past several decades will allow me to assist the Foundation in fulfilling its mission,” said Christian.

Garnier began his career with Messier-Bugatti (currently Safran Landing Systems) as a quality engineer in a French facility in 1987. He was promoted to vice president of the Carbon facility in July 2014 and then became CEO of Wheels and Brakes facility and Carbon Facility in January 2015. Garnier holds a bachelor of science in organic and inorganic chemistry, a master’s degree in inorganic chemistry and materials, and a post-graduate degree in materials science.

“I believe that education is a pillar of the economic development of the region,” said Garnier. “That is why I am delighted to be considered to be a member of the Gateway Foundation to help the promotion of Gateway as an educational and learning center.”

Christian and Garnier’s additions bring the total number of executives serving on the board to 23.

