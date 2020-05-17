Y'alls to Turn UC Health Stadium Into Drive-Up Animal Farm

There is still no baseball in America due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Florence Y'alls is hoping to attract people to UC Health Stadium with its new Y'alls Animal Farm.

It opens Memorial Day weekend and is set to feature kangaroos, camels, yaks, and circus performers.

“It’s going to be a safe, family-friendly and really fun opportunity for families to get out of the house and entertain the household,” said Y’alls President/CEO David Delbello.

Y'alls Animal Farm will feature a drive thru animal farm put on by Honey Hill Farm, and circus routines performed by the Cincinnati Circus Company.

Y'alls Animal Farm will be a contact-less drive-thru experience and take attendees around the circle drive at UC Health Stadium in Florence, and then to the backside of the property for circus performances.

The experience begins with the viewing of animals ranging from kangaroos, camels, emus, llamas, yaks, sheep, goats and more. A limited quantity of animal feed can be purchased at the venue so patrons can feed the animals from a distance.

“We are so excited to work with the Florence Y'alls and Cincinnati Circus to provide some much- needed fun to families in the community,” said Rob Powell of Honey Hill Farm. “Our animals and our staff have missed interacting with the public, and while we hope to be able to offer more traditional experiences in the future, we believe that this will be a safe and exciting activity that we can all enjoy in the meantime.”

At the midpoint of the drive thru, attendees will be taken on a brief detour to the southern-most part of the Y'alls property, where they will be greeted by entertainers from the Cincinnati Circus Company. Jugglers, stilt walkers, aerial artists, and a stunt show featuring the wheel of death..

“We’re going to give your kids something to do besides fight, oh wait that’s my kids,” Cincinnati Circus Ringmaster Dave Willacker said.

Y'alls Animal Farm is set for a soft opening (limited availability) on Friday, May 22 at 6 p.m. The event will then open to larger crowds on Saturday, May 23 at 11 a.m. and run to 6 p.m. (or later based on demand).

All admission tickets must be purchased online. Select the digital ticket option at FlorenceYalls.com when purchasing tickets and be ready to present your phone/tablet for scanning upon entrance.

Tickets go on sale Monday at noon. The cost is $30 per car-load if purchased in advance, and $35 on the day-of. 15-passenger vans or larger will pay an additional $20. Animal feed will cost $5. No outside food is permitted for the animals.

Admission comes with two undated tickets to a 2020 or 2021 Y'alls baseball game.

All attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles.

-Staff report