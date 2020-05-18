Faith Community Pharmacy Responds as Region Sees More People in Need

Faith Community Pharmacy has seen its customer base multiply by four since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Florence-based pharmacy has been helping many local families through its main location on Burlington Pike but also through outreach locations at Northern Kentucky Community Action Center posts in Covington, Falmouth, and Carrolton.

The pharmacy started as part of St. Vincent de Paul, but later separated, said executive director Aaron Broomall.

"We took the name Faith Community Pharmacy," he said. "We work with a lot of partners, and we provide free, lifesaving medications for chronic disease states, such as diabetes, cardiovascular illnesses, COPD, asthma, mental health, GI/GU, and rheumatology without billing insurance."

The increase in new clients involve those who have been laid off or furloughed from their jobs amid the pandemic, or who have lost insurance or have seen their work hours reduced.

"During this crisis we have waived our income requirements, and are providing free medications to anyone in Northern Kentucky who comes to us and cannot otherwise afford their medications through the end of this crisis," Broomall said. "Our clients are some of the individuals most vulnerable to COVID-19 because of their underlying conditions."

Faith Community Pharmacy is the only nonprofit, charitable pharmacy serving Kentucky's fourteen northernmost counties. It has also been the recipient of support recently, receiving a contribution from Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky's coronavirus relief program.

Funds come partially from the three fiscal courts, Boone, Kenton, and Campbell, which reimburses per prescription, but not for all of them. Funding has also come from the Greater Cincinnati Foundation.

An annual fundraiser, a golf outing at A.J. Jolly Park, was postponed due to the pandemic.

"We don't carry antibiotics, or pain medication, we just have medicine for chronic conditions," said Broomall. "Most of our patients are referred by doctors in the HealthPoint center, or specialty clinics. If anyone would like to have access to our pharmacy they have to have their doctor refer them to us and prescribe for them. Typically we serve those in Northern Kentucky who make less than 200 percent of the federal poverty level, and cannot otherwise afford their medications. We provide one month's worth of medications to anyone who comes to us regardless of income level also."

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor

Photo provided