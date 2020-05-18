New Three Mile Creek Bridge Planned

A new bridge is planned for Three Mile Creek Road over Three Mile Creek in Campbell County, creating what transportation officials hope will be a smoother and safer drive.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is replacing the aging structure as part of the Cabinet's Bridging Kentucky program. The new bridge will have a 75-year design life, providing safer crossings for decades to come, a news release said.

Crews plan to start clearing right of way at the end of May, and construction work is scheduled to begin in early June. Traffic will be shifted onto the temporary pavement during construction of the new bridge.

At times there will be a lane closure.

KYTC awarded a $992,429 low-bid contract to Cincinnati-based John R. Jurgensen Co. to complete the work.

-Staff report

Image via PDS