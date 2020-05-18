Taylor Mill to Reopen City Building, Hopes for In-Person Commission Meeting in June

The Taylor Mill city building is set to open to the public again on Monday, June 1, and Mayor Dan Bell hopes to have that month's city commission meeting, on June 10, there. That will depend on what Governor Andy Beshear says about such meetings, Bell said.

City leaders are still asking the public to conduct as much business as possible online, though.

The building, like many government locations across the region, were closed to the public due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Members of the public who come to the city building are asked to wear face masks.

At this month's city commission meeting, which was held virtually, City Administrator Brian Haney read a resolution authorizing the mayor to sign a contract for municipal road aid fund. Due to the state budget's hit taken at the hands of the pandemic, Haney expects the city to receive half of what it usually does, which is typically around $120,000.

Firefighter/paramedic Brian Lynch was promoted to lieutenant. He's been with the fire department for eight years and will now be in charge of training. Firefighter/paramedic Rick Arens was moved from part-time to full-time.

Charles Reilly was hired as a full-time firefighter.

The city commission also adopted a resolution honoring resident Homer Groger on the occasion of his 100th birthday.

The city commission also rejected the lone bid received for work on Rust Drive. A bid in the amount of more than $68,000 was well over the $23,000 city estimate. The project will be re-bid at a later date.

There is a plan to honor the Scott High School class of 2020 during a parade at the school on May 21. It will begin at Remke Plaza at 5:30 p.m. and then travel to the school.

