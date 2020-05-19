NKU's Caswell Tapped for Kentucky American Water Post

Kentucky American Water announced that Adam Caswell will join the organization as director of government affairs.

He previously served as assistant vice president for government, corporate, and foundation engagement at Northern Kentucky University. At NKU, he led efforts to develop relationships with businesses and government officials on behalf of the university.

At KWA, Caswell will serve in a similar capacity related to public policy affecting the water and wastewater industries.

Caswell is a native of Paris in Bourbon County. Prior to NKU, Caswell was vice president of public affairs and communications for the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, president of the Campbell County Economic Progress Authority, and a senior aide to the chief of staff for Governor Steve Beshear.

He is a graduate of NKU and lives in Ft. Thomas with his wife, Rachel, and their children.

-Staff report

Photo provided