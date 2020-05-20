COVID-19: NKY Cases at 999; Guidance Issued for Shopping

The Northern Kentucky Health Department confirmed an additional thirty-two cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the four-county region's total to 999.

With retail stores reopening in the region on Wednesday, Dr. Lynne Saddler, district director of health, offered recommendations for those who venture out as stay-at-home restrictions begin to lift during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“As COVID-19 continues to spread and we reopen the economy, it is critical for Northern Kentuckians to take actions to prevent COVID-19, especially as our contact with others increases," Saddler said.

Saddler recommended that if you are sick, you should stay home, wash hands often and use an alcohol-based sanitizer when soap is not available, wear a cloth mask over the nose and mouth, restrict store visits to one person per household, maintain a distance of at least six feet from others as much as possible, abide by additional safety precautions implemented by retailers, and if a store looks crowded, leave and come back later.

On Wednesday, during his daily briefing, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed an additional 166 COVID-19 cases across Kentucky, bringing the state's total to 8,167.

He also confirmed an additional ten deaths, bringing Kentucky's total to 376.

“Ten families that have lost loved ones. And while the rules today loosened up on funerals, it’s still going to be really hard for these families to go through this,” said Beshear. “I hope you know I am fighting for every single individual out there. It hurts me every time we’ve lost someone.”

At least 2,919 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

The governor also announced federal funding available to county and city governments.

$300 million will be made available in the state as part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“Local governments have been instrumental in the fight against COVID-19 and are a lifeline in our local communities,” said Beshear. “During this fight, they have sacrificed so much to protect others by supplying PPE, enforcing guidelines, keeping the public informed and looking out for our most vulnerable. This funding will help them better protect all Kentuckians.”

-Staff report