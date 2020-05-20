State Closes Left Lane of South I-75 After Series of Crashes

Following a series of crashes on Tuesday and in recent weeks, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is closing the left lane of southbound Interstate 75 near the Dixie Highway exit in Ft. Mitchell.

The closure starts Wednesday.

“We are closing the left lane on this stretch of the interstate as a safety measure,” said Bob Yeager, KYTC District 6 chief district engineer. “This area has seen several crashes over the past year, especially during rainy conditions.”

Ft. Mitchell city council earlier this month adopted a resolution calling for an extension of restrictions on trucks near this part of the highway.

The state is working on finalizing plans to improve traction on curves, to replace a median wall damaged in a crash last year, and to replace pavement slabs. The plan also calls for improved lighting along a four-mile stretch of the interstate from Dixie to the 12th Street exit in Covington.

Barrels will be in place by 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The speed limit is posted at 55 mph at the Brent Spence Bridge to south of the I-275 interchange. Steep grade signs are posted overhead Dixie Highway and Kyles Lane, and along the roadway.

For drivers heading south on I-71/75 there is signage restricting trucks in the left two passing lanes going up the Cut in the Hill.

-Staff report