Union to Celebrate America with Fireworks, but Without Parade and Street Party

The City of Union will hold its annual "Union Celebrates America" event on June 26, but the event will only include fireworks this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event usually includes a parade and street party, too.

“Due to the restrictions on public gatherings from the state, and the amount of time it takes to plan such an event, we feel this is the best decision for our community, our partners and our vendors,” said Mayor Larry K. Solomon. “We are planning a much larger fireworks display this year with the ability to be seen over almost all of the Union city and surrounding area, so Union residents can stay at home, in their neighborhoods or in your cars to celebrate America. We will make our fireworks display the biggest and best ever so we all can celebrate as safely as possible.”

Vito’s Fireworks will again provide the display for the celebration. No public viewing area will be available, and citizens are strongly encouraged to view the display from their homes, in their neighborhoods, or in their cars.

“We want to remind everyone that the parking lots at the Ryle High complex, St. Timothy’s Church, Union Presbyterian Church and Kroger Marketplace are private lots, and should not be used without permission,” said Solomon. “We want to encourage our citizens that social distancing and the other health directives from the state of Kentucky still apply. The show will go on, but we must be mindful of the health department directives and work together to keep everyone safe and healthy.”

This is the eleventh year for the Celebrate America Event.

