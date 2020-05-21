Global Home Decor Importer & Wholesaler to Locate in Erlanger

A large importer and wholesaler of home decor products is moving its operations to Erlanger.

UMA Home Decor serves retail clients like Wayfair, Amazon, Overstock, Walmart, Kirkland's, Target, and Bed, Bath & Beyond.

“Erlanger is an attractive place for our business to relocate to because of its close proximity to major highways and shipping hubs like FedEx and UPS,” said UMA Office Administrator Nicole Carey. “Erlanger’s central location allows us to ship to 80 percent of the population within a two-day window.”

The company expects to have between twenty and thirty general warehouse employees on Kenton Lands Road.

“Erlanger's location, incentives and culture are drawing businesses from around the globe,” said Erlanger Mayor Jessica Fette. “This continued momentum in our city's economic development has us excited for what the future will bring.”

UMA made its debut more than 40 years ago in California. It opened its doors in Hebron in 2018.

“With five showrooms nationwide, and an extensive online catalog, retailers can easily find the products they need and want to order,” said Carey.

The company will reside in 152,000-sq. ft. of space at 400 Kenton Lands Road in Erlanger, occupying a little more than half of the entire building with combined office and warehouse space.

-Staff report