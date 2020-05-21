Improvements Set to Begin at Latonia Park

Improvements to Barb Cook Park in Latonia are set to begin soon.

On Tuesday night, the Covington city commission approved a $225,000 contract with Harrison, Oh.-based DWA Recreation to construct phase one of the long-awaited renovations to the neighborhood park.

The first phase includes new playground equipment, concrete walking paths, and a picnic shelter.

The city's costs are covered by federal community development block grant funds.

Down the road, the city hopes to continue with additional phases which would include improvements to the basketball courts, a new multi-purpose court with spectator areas, and restrooms. The city has a state grant worth $81,755 to cover those features.

"We want to make this a top-notch facility for families in Latonia," Neighborhood Services Director Ken Smith said in presenting the contract to the Commission.

The attached rendering of the phase-one improvements was created by Brandstetter Carroll, Inc., a firm of architects, engineers, and planners, which was developed during a public feedback campaign.

Some members of the community had hoped for the installation of a water spray pad, but that will only happen if enough private money is raised later, it was said on Tuesday.

Barb Cook is the third neighborhood park to be rebuilt under the city's ongoing park redevelopment schedule, with upgrades at Father Hanses Park in Lewisburg and Peaselburg Park already completed. Goebel Park in Mainstrasse Village is next.

