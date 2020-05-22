Ft. Mitchell Cancels July 4 Parade

The City of Fort Mitchell announced Friday the cancellation of its annual Independence Day parade.

The annual July 4 event attracts thousands, but due to social distancing requirements brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the city moved to cancel it.



“While we are extremely disappointed to have to cancel our parade this year, the safety and well-being of the citizens is of the utmost importance right now,” said acting City Administrator and Police Chief Andrew Schierberg. "Cities all across the United States are canceling parades, festivals and other large gatherings for the foreseeable future. “The COVID-19 pandemic has made it impossible to safely gather in large numbers.”



“Our community is deeply rooted in tradition and patriotism. We will be back next year, bigger and stronger than ever,” said Schierberg. “We hope that the citizens will enjoy and celebration our nation’s independence with their own families by keeping safe at home.”

-Staff report

Photo: Ft. Mitchell city leaders in the July 4th parade in 2019 (RCN file)