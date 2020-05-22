Man Says He Had Taken Acid When He Fired Shots and Called Police

A man told Erlanger Police that he had taken acid and felt like he was going to die from it, which prompted him to fire a gun and then call police.

Kenton County Emergency Dispatch received "numerous calls", according to police, in reference to shots being fired after midnight on Friday.

One of those callers was Nicholas Ankenman, 24, of Erlanger. Police responded to Debbie Lane and "after a brief negotiation" with Ankenman to come out of a home there, the man was taken into custody.

First, Ankenman was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, and then to the Kenton County Detention Center where he is charged with first degree wanton endangerment.

Erlanger Police was assisted by Elsmere Police in the response. Erlanger will handle the investigation, a news release said.

-Staff report