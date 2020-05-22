New Principal Named at Ryland Heights Elementary
Fri, 05/22/2020 - 15:35 RCN Newsdesk
Dan Schacherer was named the new principal at Ryland Heights Elementary School, the Kenton County School District announced Friday.
Schacherer has been with the school district as a teacher and administrator for twenty years.
He started as a teacher at Woodland Middle School in Taylor Mill before becoming assistant principal there. Most recently, he was assistant principal at Ft. Wright Elementary School in Covington.
-Staff report