New Principal Named at Ryland Heights Elementary

Fri, 05/22/2020 - 15:35 RCN Newsdesk
Dan Schacherer was named the new principal at Ryland Heights Elementary School, the Kenton County School District announced Friday.

Schacherer has been with the school district as a teacher and administrator for twenty years.

He started as a teacher at Woodland Middle School in Taylor Mill before becoming assistant principal there. Most recently, he was assistant principal at Ft. Wright Elementary School in Covington.

-Staff report