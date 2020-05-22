NKY Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Extended through June 5

The St. Elizabeth COVID-19 drive-thru testing site has been extended through June 5, though it will beclosed on weekends and Memorial Day.

The testing location is 25 Atlantic Avenue in Erlanger. The site will be open Tuesday, May 26, through at Friday, June 5, and will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, June 5 has been designated for first responders only.

Interested Kentucky residents with or without symptoms may call 1-800-737-7900 to schedule an appointment at the drive-thru testing location. Testing will be available by appointment only. More than 3,000 tests have been conducted since opening on May 11.

Additional St. Elizabeth COVID-19 testing includes:

St. Elizabeth Physicians Respiratory Care Clinics at Newport/Ft. Thomas and Florence Ewing Primary Care locations from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Patients referred to the Respiratory Care Clinics are evaluated by providers first to determine if a patient qualifies for COVID-19 testing.

St. Elizabeth Physicians providers can schedule COVID-19 tests for symptomatic patients they have evaluated in person or by video visit who they determine need to be tested. Testing for these patients will take place by appointment at St. Elizabeth Physicians Urgent Care locations in Florence and Crittenden from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

