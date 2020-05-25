Beechwood Receives National Recognition for Science Program

Beechwood Elementary School was recognized as a Project Lead the Way (PLTW) Distinguished School for providing broad access to science-based learning opportunities.

According to a news release, the Ft. Mitchell school was one of two Northern Kentucky schools to receive the honor. Shirley Mann Elementary in Union was also recognized.

PLTW awarded the honor to 404 schools across the country.

Beechwood Elementary School announced today that it has

PLTW is a nonprofit organization that serves millions of PreK-12 students and teachers in schools across the U.S.

The PLTW selected Beechwood because of the school’s commitment to increasing student access, engagement, and achievement in their PLTW programs. To be eligible for the designation, Beechwood Elementary had to offer at least two PLTW Launch modules at each grade level and have more than 75 percent of the student body participating during the 2018-19 Beechwood Elementary year.

“We are just thrilled that our elementary school's commitment to immersing our students in science in fun and tangible ways has been recognized with this award," said Zach Ashley, the principal at Beechwood Elementary School. "It's a tribute to the amazing job our teachers and staff do in the classroom every day to make these lessons engaging and memorable."

“It is a great honor to recognize Beechwood Elementary for their commitment to providing students with an excellent educational experience,” said Dr. Vince Bertram, president and CEO of PLTW. “They should be very proud of their work to ensure students have the knowledge and skills to be career ready and successful on any career path they choose.”

-Staff report

Photo provided