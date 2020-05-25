Covington Church Awarded Grants for Low-Income Car Maintenance Program

The Samaritan Car Care Clinic is a complimentary vehicle maintenance program for low-income individuals offered by Madison Avenue Christian Church (MACC) in Covington.

The program was awarded a pair of grants recently.

$10,120 was awarded to MACC by the Greater Cincinnati Foundation and Leadership NKY's class of 2020. Leadership NKY is a program of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

A second grant was received from the Greater Cincinnati Foundation and the United Way of Greater Cincinnati’s joint COVID-19 Regional Response Fund. The grant will directly support two of the church’s outreach programs: $2,500 for the car-care program and an additional $2,500 for the community meals program.

The church provides free meals on Monday and Wednesday evenings to those in need. During the pandemic, the church has shifted to "sack suppers" rather than sit-down meals.

Working with several hundred volunteers each year, the church provides two community meals each week, serving approximately 200 guests at each meal. The quarterly Samaritan Car Care program provides oil changes and minor car repairs for low-income individuals who need help maintaining their automobile.

-Staff report

Photo: Madison Avenue Christian Church (RCN file)