Edgewood Cancels Independence Day Events

Edgewood city council met in person last week, and made the decision to cancel the annual Independence Day parade, fireworks show, and 5K race, citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

City Administrator Brian Dehner said that if restrictions loosen in June, the decisions could be revisited.

The city proceeded with a socially-distanced Memorial Day program on Monday.

At last week's meeting, council members were spaced apart with dividers between them.

The city building is scheduled to reopen to the public on June 1, and public meetings will gradually reopen.

In council business, plans to repeal the city's animal control ordinance in favor of the county's were stalled again.

Councilman Jeff Schreiver objected to the county ordinance only having a civil penalty of $30, whereas the city had a possible penalty of $100. Schreiver thought the residents of Edgewood needed the option of a criminal penalty as protection if there was a vicious dog attack.

Dehner said that if someone filed civil charges, they could technically collect more in damages. But he stressed that council would need to talk to City Attorney Frank Wichmann to get the correct legal advice.

Hilliard Vance is expected to be named public works director. He has worked for the city for ten years.

Residents have asked council to consider putting stop signs on Charter Oak since many are having trouble exiting their driveways. Because there will eventually be a new development, Grand Garden, people are thinking that traffic may become worse. Council decided they needed more information before they make a decision.

The city hopes to continue concerts at Presidents Park, with Gee, Your Band Smells Terrific expected to perform on June 16 at 7 p.m. Social-distancing requirements would be in place.

The event is expected to include a Dreamy Whip food truck.

A city-wide shred event is scheduled for June 6 at 9 a.m.

