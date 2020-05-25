Photos: Beechwood Graduation Parade

The current pandemic has taken away traditional graduation ceremonies since large gatherings remain prohibited, but local schools have responded with alternative presentations of the class of 2020.

For Beechwood High School, that included a parade through a Ft. Mitchell street.

RCN's Patricia A. Scheyer was there and produced these photos.

Editor's note: Due to some technical challenges, some of the photos taken during the parade were not usable, so not all students are featured here, which RCN regrets.