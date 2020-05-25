Premium Content
Photos: Memorial Day in Edgewood
Mon, 05/25/2020 - 19:51 RCN Newsdesk
The City of Edgewood hosted its annual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, albeit with social-distancing and other safety measures required during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chairs for spectators were spaced apart and masks were made available for anyone who wanted one.
Father Baiju Kidaagen of St. Pius X Catholic Church gave a blessing, as did Fire Chaplain David MacMillan. The Kenton County Honor Guard raised the American flag, and later lowered it to half-staff.
Kenton County Commissioner Jon Draud was the keynote speaker for the event.
The song "Taps" was played by Kenton County Sheriff Chuck Korzenborn.
Photos by RCN contributor Patricia A. Scheyer