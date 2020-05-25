Photos: Memorial Day in Edgewood

The City of Edgewood hosted its annual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, albeit with social-distancing and other safety measures required during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairs for spectators were spaced apart and masks were made available for anyone who wanted one.

Father Baiju Kidaagen of St. Pius X Catholic Church gave a blessing, as did Fire Chaplain David MacMillan. The Kenton County Honor Guard raised the American flag, and later lowered it to half-staff.

Kenton County Commissioner Jon Draud was the keynote speaker for the event.

The song "Taps" was played by Kenton County Sheriff Chuck Korzenborn.

