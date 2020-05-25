Show Created in Covington Apartment to Premiere at Cincinnati Fringe

Paul & Erika's House Show was created, performed, and recorded at the Covington home of co-creators Paul Strickland and Erika Kate MacDonald.

The show is set to premiere at the upcoming Cincinnati Fringe Festival, which will be delivered virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 35-minute "virtual house for adults" features stories, original music, and digital puppetry.

MacDonald and Strickland have been awarded fifteen "Best of Fest" honors at fringe festivals across the continent, including at Cincinnati's annual alternative theatre event.

The pair, part of Theatre Mobile, describe the virtual story as this:

Paul keeps telling people "We don't know how to make a movie!" Erika finds herself calling this "a... video?" The only thing they both agree on is, "It is definitely a show!" When you buy a ticket you'll be given a link and a password to watch the full show online any time during the Festival dates.

Paul and Erika’s Fringe shows have sold out every year that they have performed at the Cincy Fringe. Past shows include 90 Lies An Hour (2019), ExTrashVaganza! (2018), Balls of Yarns (2017), Ice Candle (2016), My Left Teeth (2016), Tales Too Tall for Trailers (2015), Papa Squat (2014), and Ain’t True & Uncle False (2013).



They tour their work professionally across the U.S. and Canada.

Tickets can be purchased online at cincyfringe.com or by calling the Know Theatre Box Office at 513.300.5669.

Venue: Online, however you may get there.

Show dates and times (35 minutes): Your single ticket or all-access pass will allow you to watch this show any time from May 29 through June 13.

Live Q & A with the Artists: Thursday, June 4, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $10, plus $1 ticketing fee | Multi-show pass available

Rating: Parental Guidance (13+)

Direct Ticket Link:

https://knowtheatre.vbotickets .com/event/Paul_and_Erikas_ HOUSE_SHOW/43194

-Staff report