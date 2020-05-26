Newport Assistant City Manager Honored by Public Administration Group

Newport Assistant City Manager Larisa Sims received the Individual Contributor award from the Greater Cincinnati Chapter of the American Society for Public Administration.

The organization cited Sims's "tireless revitalization work."

Since taking the position in Newport, Sims has played a role in major projects like Ovation, the SkyPointe condos, and the developing coming to the parking lot next to the World Peace Bell.

She has also managed millions of dollars in grant funding from the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana (OKI) Regional Council of Governments that have assisted projects like Riverfront Commons and the U.S. 27 South Corridor project.

She arrived in Newport after previously serving as assistant city manager in Covington.

“Larisa has truly been a great addition to our staff,” said Newport City Manager Tom Fromme. “She has taken on several important projects and has done a superior job. We are proud of her accomplishments and this special recognition by her peers.”

In nominating Sims for the award, Dayton City Administrator Michael Giffen described her as a “true professional and outstanding civil leader.”

“In Covington, Larisa helped usher in a new age in Covington Renaissance,” Giffen said. “In Newport, she has continued to work diligently on improving the (city’s) riverfront amenities. She is one of the hardest working individuals I know and is still able to balance it out with her family life. Everyone in our field looks to her for advice and support.”

Former Fort Mitchell City Administrator Sharmili Reddy, who also nominated Sims, and who was recently named the next executive director of Planning & Development Services of Kenton County, called Sims “a long-time role model of mine as one of few women in the public administration arena who has worked through challenging political times and still made a name for herself.”

Reddy said that under Sims’s leadership, Newport became the first Smart City in the Midwest and obtained a grant for Red Bike ride sharing stations throughout the city.

“She is known as someone that is results oriented and focuses on getting things done, for which she is highly respected in the profession,” Reddy said.

