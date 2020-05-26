NKY Young Professionals Named Finalists for Annual Awards

The annual event honors rising stars under the age of 40 in the local business community and is hosted by Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP), which is a program of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

Arts, Entertainment & Hospitality

Kimberly Best, The Carnegie

Emily Carabello, Carabello Coffee Company

Christian Gill, Boomtown Biscuits and Whiskey

Justin Otto, North American Properties

Education

Zach Ashley, Beechwood Independent Schools

Antwone Cameron, Thomas More University

Kevin Reynolds, Thomas More University

Medical & Healthcare Services

Jessica Cleek, St. Elizabeth Physicians

Jamie Hilfer, CTI Clinical Trials & Consulting Services

Tyler Hudson, Hudson Eye Center

Professional Services

Marc Gloyeske, Viox & Viox, Inc.

Will Healy III, Balluff

Sarah Grace, MACKEY

Ryan Redleski, VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm

Public Relations, Advertising and Marketing

Mark Collier, Fort Thomas Matters, Living Media

Katie Evans, Best Way Disposal

Kendall Herold, Ensemble Health Partners

Public Service and Community Based Organizations

Ellen Bates, Brighton Center

Joe Klare, The Catalytic Fund

Michael Young, Inspiring Service

“This is an amazing group of young professionals and the NGLAs are an excellent opportunity to recognize these young leaders in our region that are making a difference for their organizations, their clients, and their community,” said Ross Emerson, the chair and manager of NKYP and an accountant at VonLehman. “This celebration is a way to honor the hard work and dedication of YPs that help keep our local community thriving.”

This year's awards ceremony will be virtual and is scheduled for Thursday, July 16.