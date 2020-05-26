NKY Young Professionals Named Finalists for Annual Awards
The 2020 Next Generation Leader Award (NGLA) finalists were announced on Tuesday.
The annual event honors rising stars under the age of 40 in the local business community and is hosted by Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP), which is a program of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.
The finalists:
Arts, Entertainment & Hospitality
Kimberly Best, The Carnegie
Emily Carabello, Carabello Coffee Company
Christian Gill, Boomtown Biscuits and Whiskey
Justin Otto, North American Properties
Education
Zach Ashley, Beechwood Independent Schools
Antwone Cameron, Thomas More University
Kevin Reynolds, Thomas More University
Medical & Healthcare Services
Jessica Cleek, St. Elizabeth Physicians
Jamie Hilfer, CTI Clinical Trials & Consulting Services
Tyler Hudson, Hudson Eye Center
Professional Services
Marc Gloyeske, Viox & Viox, Inc.
Will Healy III, Balluff
Sarah Grace, MACKEY
Ryan Redleski, VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm
Public Relations, Advertising and Marketing
Mark Collier, Fort Thomas Matters, Living Media
Katie Evans, Best Way Disposal
Kendall Herold, Ensemble Health Partners
Public Service and Community Based Organizations
Ellen Bates, Brighton Center
Joe Klare, The Catalytic Fund
Michael Young, Inspiring Service
“This is an amazing group of young professionals and the NGLAs are an excellent opportunity to recognize these young leaders in our region that are making a difference for their organizations, their clients, and their community,” said Ross Emerson, the chair and manager of NKYP and an accountant at VonLehman. “This celebration is a way to honor the hard work and dedication of YPs that help keep our local community thriving.”
This year's awards ceremony will be virtual and is scheduled for Thursday, July 16.
-Staff report
Photo by Ben Gastright from the 2019 NGLA event (provided)